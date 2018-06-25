Paris Jackson Claims Joe Jackson Hasn't Tweeted Amid Terminal Cancer Reports

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight on a recent tweet from Joe Jackson's account.

On Sunday, the patriarch's account tweeted a photo of Joe overlooking a sunset and wrote, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

The tweet came shortly after several media outlets reported Joe was hospitalized for possible terminal cancer.

In response to the tweet, Paris took to the social media platform and wrote, "This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I'm not sure if he's ever used this account."