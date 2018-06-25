5 Love Lessons We've Learned From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's PDA

Happy anniversary, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban!

The Oscar winner and the country singer celebrated 12 years of marriage on Monday. The two A-listers tied the knot back on June 25, 2006, and they've been in love ever since.

This should come as no surprise to their adoring fans. Kidman and Urban have been known to show public displays of affection both on the red carpet and on social media. From tender kisses to adorable cuddles, these two aren't afraid to let the world know how they truly feel.

In honor of their anniversary, here are five love lessons we've learned from the couple's PDA.