Selena Gomez Meets Fans at Children's Hospital of Orange County Prom

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 7:56 AM
Surprise!
Selena Gomez spent part of her Saturday making a special guest appearance at Children's Hospital Orange County's oncology prom event, marking her first celebrity appearance in more than a month. Other celebs also attended the annual event—Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew, James Pickens Jr., Caterina Scorsone and Kevin McKidd, as wells as Jack Black.
Gomez, who wore a black and white polka-dot retro-style button-down dress, and the other stars posed for many photos with fans at the prom, which supports teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment as well as post-treatment survivors. The prom's theme this year was "Around the World in One Night."
CHOC Prom was lit! They weren’t playing around tonight! @selenagomez, @therealkmckidd and @jackblack, Thank you for taking time out of you guys busy schedule to hang out! My fiancé @flaviaonogueira and I got to experience prom together and I got a hot date tonight! 😍 Spectacular event, @chocchildrens ! // 💃🏻🕺🏽🎉 #fuckcancer #letthejourneycontinue #bionic ##osteosarcoma #prom2018 #chocprom2018
A post shared by Kevin Le (@kevinlejr) on
... and the cast of @greysabc does rounds at the prom. #chocprom2018 #chocprom
A post shared by CHOC Children's (@chocchildrens) on
Best night ever @selenagomez #chocprom2018 #choc thanks so much for showing #love
A post shared by MsDj Sparkles (@msdjsparkles) on
"Best night ever @selenagomez #chocprom2018 #choc," one fan wrote, alongside a selfie with Gomez. "Thanks so much for showing #love."
... and @jackblack arrives to ensure prom attendees know the latest dance 🕺moves ... #chocprom2018 #chocprom
A post shared by CHOC Children's (@chocchildrens) on
Tonight is the 16th annual @CHOCchildrens Oncology Prom, and we teamed up with the @RyanFoundation to help the kids look their sharpest with our #RSDistinction bow ties🕺🏻! For a once in a lifetime event, it’s the perfect piece fit for a Prom King 🤴🏻.
A post shared by Seacrest Style (@seacreststyle) on
"I just wanted to make sure you guys had the latest dance moves," Black told the cheering crowd. "I wanted to teach you a couple because that's the most important thing at a prom, is that you have the latest."
Black then started singing part of his and Nick Jonas's song "Jumanji Jumanji."
"Anyways, I'm gonna be here dancing my butt off," he said. "If anyone wants a high five, or a selfie, I'll just be wandering around and then I'm gonna disappear in a puff of smoke. Alright, much love, see you on the dance floor."
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation donated Ryan Seacrest Distinction bow ties to the kids as well as skincare starter kits from Ryan Seacrest and Dr. Harold Lancer's Polished for Men collection.
