Lena Dunham and Ex Jack Antonoff Get Cozy in Photo: "Best Friends 4ever"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Instagram

Instagram

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff remain friendly exes, six months after their split.

The 32-year-old Girls creator and star and the 34-year-old Bleachers singer and fun. guitarist broke up December 2017 after five years together.

On Friday night, Dunham posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her cozying up to Antonoff, writing, "Best friends 4ever."

The two had shared flirty messages on Instagram last week. Antonoff commented on one of Dunham's photos, which shows her with one of her cats.

"Why are you awake?" he wrote.

"Cuz it's the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes," Dunham replied. 

Photos

Lena Dunham's Red Carpet Style

A source had told E! News this past January that the pair's breakup was mutual.

"Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was," the source said. "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."

After their split, Antonoff was linked to singer Lorde, who shut down dating rumors in February, and later, to model Carlotta Kohl.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nev Schulman

Catfish to Resume Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found Not Credible, MTV Says

Eva Longoria, Instagram

Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Santiago Cheers on Team Mexico During World Cup

"Game of Thrones'" Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie Are Married

"Fixer Upper" Star Joanna Gaines Welcomes Baby No. 5

Brigitte Nielsen, Baby, Pregnancy

Brigitte Nielsen Gives Birth to Baby No. 5

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are in a "Much Better Place"

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kiss While Swimming in Sea Near Capri

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.