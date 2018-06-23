Brigitte Nielsen Gives Birth to Baby No. 5

Brigitte Nielsen is officially a mom of five at the age of 54!

The model, actress and reality TV star has given birth to her fifth child and first daughter, a baby girl named Frida, on Friday, People confirms. The 54-year-old actress and her husband Mattia Dessi welcomed their daughter, who weighed 5 lbs. 9 oz. at the time of her birth, in Los Angeles, reports the outlet. 

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the twosome told the publication. "It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love."

Last month, Brigitte shared photos to her Instagram account which highlighted her prominent baby bump.

"Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump," she captioned the first shot of herself cradling her bump. "Happy time positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes," the star described the second similar snap. 

The proud mama times five has been married to Italian model and fifth husband since 2006. Prior to her relationship with Dessi, she was married to Kasper Winding, with whom she welcomed her first child, a son named Julian. Nielsen later famously wed Sylvester Stallone, though the marriage lasted less than two years. 

During her relationship with ex-fiancé Mark Gastineau, Nielsen gave birth to her second son, Killian Marcus Gastineau. She welcomed two more sons, Douglas Aaron and Raoul Jr. with fourth husband Raoul Meyer.

Her current pregnancy news has inspired fans and followers who are also looking to have children later in life. "Nobody has the rights to lead your own decision unless you allow them to do so," Nielsen responded to one fan who called her an inspiration. "You're the only one in charge of yourself and your own happiness. Best of luck!"

Well it looks like that luck went a long way. Congrats!

