Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are in a "Much Better Place"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 1:49 PM
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are giving their relationship a second chance and are currently in a "much better place," E! News has learned.
In March, the 23-year-old model and 25-year-old singer announced they had split after two years of dating. They reconciled weeks later and were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City in April. In June, Hadid shared a photo of herself in Malik's arms.
"Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting," a source told E! News exclusively. "They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it."
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
"Gigi and Zayn have been spending a lot of time on Zayn's farm in Pennsylvania alongside Yolanda's," the source continued, referring to Gigi's mother and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. "Zayn loves being in the rural area because he can clear his head. He has been through a lot and they both agreed being in Pennsylvania is the best way to find peace and happiness. Yolanda adores Zayn and is happy that the two could work things out."
The source added that Hadid and Malik "are on a really good track."
"We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," Malik told GQ in an interview published in June, regarding his and Hadid's relationship status.
Another source had told E! News several weeks ago that Zayn really wants to be with Gigi and "misses her and can't stand being apart," while the model is "a little bit more hesitant."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?