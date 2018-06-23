Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are in a "Much Better Place"

"Gigi and Zayn have been spending a lot of time on Zayn's farm in Pennsylvania alongside Yolanda's," the source continued, referring to Gigi's mother and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. "Zayn loves being in the rural area because he can clear his head. He has been through a lot and they both agreed being in Pennsylvania is the best way to find peace and happiness. Yolanda adores Zayn and is happy that the two could work things out."

The source added that Hadid and Malik "are on a really good track."

"We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," Malik told GQ in an interview published in June, regarding his and Hadid's relationship status.