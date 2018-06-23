16 Cute Hats That Should Be In Your Summer Wardrobe

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
Just like you, we love summer. Warmer weather, more time off and let's not forget about the new clothes.
Really, what's not to love? But back to those summer outfits. For the most part, they're pretty easy to throw together: denim shorts and a cute crop top—done. But, wait! You're missing one crucial finishing touch: a statement hat.
Not only will it protect your delicate skin from the rays of the sun, it will also fully complete any summer outfit. Here you go: 16 must-haves you can swap in and out of your wardrobe as needed!
BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Sylas Hat, $30
BUY IT: Brixton Jaya Hat, $48
BUY IT: Brixton Kayla Straw Hat, $64
BUY IT: Brixton Bondi Palm Visor, $58
BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Work It Baseball Cap, $68
BUY IT: Madewell Wide Brim Straw Hat, $48
BUY IT: Florabella Lami Hat, $92
BUY IT: Don Paris Visor, $85
BUY IT: Don Paris Sailor Cap, $190
BUY IT: Janessa Leone Willow Hat, $310
BUY IT: Steve Madden USA Baseball Cap, $20
BUY IT: Hat Attack Panama Continental Hat, $128
BUY IT: Janessa Leone Mason Straw Hat, $205
BUY IT: Rag & Bone Marilyn Baseball Cap, $125
BUY IT: Cara Vegas Visor, $19
BUY IT: Madewell Denim Baseball Cap, $30
Hats off to summer style.
