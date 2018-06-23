DJ Khaled's Endless List of Star Collaborators Is Seriously Impressive

Major key alert! When it comes to his discography, DJ Khaledhas worked with the best in the business.

Ever since his debut studio album in 2006, the 42-year-old hip hop star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music to put out his signature hits. Fast forward more than a decade later, he has amassed a celebrity roster of colleagues few in Hollywood can claim.

For the star, it comes down to maintaining his relationships and wanting the best. "They know I'mma hit a home run. They know I ain't just coming with just a record and I don't want just a feature either," he previously told MTV of his collaborations. "I want the best work."