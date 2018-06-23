DJ Khaled's Endless List of Star Collaborators Is Seriously Impressive

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 4:00 AM

DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Rihanna, Music Collabs, Graphic

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance, iStock

Major key alert! When it comes to his discography, DJ Khaledhas worked with the best in the business. 

Ever since his debut studio album in 2006, the 42-year-old hip hop star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music to put out his signature hits. Fast forward more than a decade later, he has amassed a celebrity roster of colleagues few in Hollywood can claim. 

For the star, it comes down to maintaining his relationships and wanting the best. "They know I'mma hit a home run. They know I ain't just coming with just a record and I don't want just a feature either," he previously told MTV of his collaborations. "I want the best work."

 

After a decade producing music, he's reached the top of the charts. His most recent 10th studio album, Grateful, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went platinum. 

Meanwhile, the star is just a day away from one of the biggest nights of his career. On Sunday, he will be the most-nominated artist at this years BET Awards with six nods, including Album of the Year for Grateful and Video of the Year. 

While the wait is on to see if Khaled will take home his first BET Award trophy, here's a look at some of the stars who have lent their signature sound to his hit work: 

Rihanna

Khaled teamed up with the beloved songstress for the first time on their hit 2017 track, "Wild Thoughts," also featuring Bryson Tiller.

Demi Lovato

The DJ popped up on the soundtrack for A Wrinkle in Time thanks to the 2018 song he co-wrote and performed with the pop star. 

John Legend

Khaled has worked with the piano man on two tracks, including the 2013 song "Never Surrender," also featuring Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon and Anthony Hamilton.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

When it comes to working with the best in hip-hop, this reigning couple of music takes the cake. DJ Khaled has worked with Jay and Bey twice—on "Shining" in 2017 and "Top Off' this year. 

Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B

For the triple threat's latest single, Khaled was not only recruited as one of the producers on the hit, but also got the chance to work with Lopez and the hit rap newcomer for the first time. 

Drake

Like West, Khaled has enlisted the award-winning rapper on five of his tracks, including the 2011 hit "I'm on One."

Justin Bieber

As his biggest hit to date, "I'm the One" was a result of a megastar collaboration between Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and the Biebs. It went five times platinum in the United States.

Don't forget to tune in to the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET!

