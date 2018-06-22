Sarah Hyland Shares Hospital Selfie: "Torn From Work Against My Will"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Hospital

Instagram

Sarah Hyland shocked fans on Thursday night when she posted on Instagram Stories a selfie showing her sporting a swollen face in a hospital room.

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress said she was admitted on Monday and did not reveal her ailment.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feeling cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," Hyland said in her recent Instagram post. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."

In 2012, Hyland revealed she underwent a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia, a congenital disorder. In 2017, she said on Twitter, in response to body shamers, that her face is swollen from life-saving medication, noting the popular steroid Prednisone, and that she'd "basically been on bed rest" in recent months and lost a lot of muscle mass.

Photos

Up Close: Sarah Hyland's 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland, Hospital

Instagram

Hyland also posted a video taken on Sunday, showing her lying in bed with her dog licking her face.

"She knows I'm not feeling well," she said. "All the kisses in the world, you make Mommy feel better."

"Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess," the actress wrote. "She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times...This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

Sarah Hyland Shares Shocking Hospital Photo

Meghan Trainor, 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth and More Stars

Joel Taylor

Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor's Cause of Death Revealed

Emma Watson, Chord Overstreet

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Attend Daughter's Graduation

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are "Inseparable" During Night Out With Friends

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.