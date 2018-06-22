Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Date Night at Elite London Club During Tour Break

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 9:29 AM

Jay Z, Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent part of their time off from their On the Run II tour hobnobbing with London's creative elite.

The power couple had a date night at the Arts Club, an arts-oriented members'-only club, located in the city's upscale Mayfair neighborhood. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have visited the venue, whose annual membership rates start from $1,326, in past years. 

Beyoncé wore her hair in a high ponytail and sported a long sleeve black velvet asymmetrical dress, black feather stiletto sandals and sunglasses. Jay-Z wore a long black jacket over a matching hoodie and pants, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap—the latter of which is technically not permitted under the club's dress code.

The two arrived after 8 p.m. and left after 2:40 a.m. through a back door, a source told E! News, adding that Jay-Z walked Beyoncé out and helped her get into an awaiting car. Their friends left the restaurant via its front entrance and drove off in another car.

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had performed in London twice last week before traveling to Amsterdam days later. 

Their next concert will take place in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Their date night comes almost a week after they released a surprise joint album, Everything Is Love.

