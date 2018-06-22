XXXTentacion's Mom Hints His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Was XXXTentacion set to become a dad?

The rapper was shot dead outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was 20.

On Thursday, a first trimester, 8-week sonogram was posted on his official Twitter page, with the caption, "baby jah ♥ the legacy lives on." It was also posted on his Instagram, with the caption, "baby jah...#longlivejahseh," and on an Instagram page that appears to belong to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, with the caption, "He left us a final gift."

On Wednesday, XXXTentacion's Twitter page featured a post published on his mom's behalf, which read, "Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh's final wish. More details soon."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

People quoted a source as saying that XXXTentacion was expecting a baby with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before the shooting. Her name was not made public.

At the time of the shooting, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016, the outlet said, adding that neither she nor XXXTentacion have publicly addressed the pregnancy since the alleged assault or announced if the child was born.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Timeless

Timeless Canceled Again by NBC—But It Might Not Be the End

Sophie Turner

Did Sophie Turner Spoil Game of Thrones With a Tattoo?

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

How Will Roseanne Barr Be Written Out of Roseanne Spinoff The Conners?

James Corden, Paul McCartney, Carpool Karaoke

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke With Paul McCartney Is an Emotional Drive Down Memory—and Penny!—Lane

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Once Spray-Painted Her Ex-Boyfriend's Car

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily Collins

Lily Collins Channels a Summer Garden and More Best Dressed Looks

ESC: Beyonce, 2015 BET Awards

Best Looks of All Time at the BET Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.