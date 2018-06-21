How Rihanna Enhances Her Best Assets—and How You Can, Too

Let's be real: One size does not fit all.

Some of us are built curvier. Some like their collarbones more; others, their legs. No matter what shape you are, there's a way to flaunt your best assets. Case in point: Certain celebrities are masters of this technique, focusing on one body part and wearing the same cut or silhouette to showcase it over and over.

Can this look be a little redundant? If it ain't broke, why fix it?

If You Like Your Décolletage...

Rihanna—the "Lemon" singer can do no wrong, but she often opts for an off-the-shoulder neckline, which not only shows cleavage but the contours of the collarbone and shoulders. The Ocean's 8 actress champions this look whether she's on the red carpet or casually out and about. In more informal settings, opt for a denim jacket or an oversize blouse, keep the top half unbuttoned, drape it over one or both shoulders and belt the top around your waist, creating an exaggerated hourglass shape. Bonus: This look is very flattering for those feeling a little bloated.