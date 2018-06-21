Evan Spiegel Gushes Over Life at Home With Miranda Kerr and Their Newborn Baby

Evan Spiegel is loving every minute of life as a new dad.

The Snapchat CEO welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Hart, with Miranda Kerr in May. E! News caught up with Evan at the 2018 Cannes Lion festival in France, where he even discussed his close relationship with Flynn Bloom, Miranda's son with ex Orlando Bloom.

The tech mogul said he recently gathered both his and Miranda's dad for a Father's Day "extravaganza," adding, "Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition."

He continued with a smile, "It's impossible to describe. It's a life transforming event."