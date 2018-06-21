8 Super Relatable Products You'll Find in Khloe Kardashian's Purse

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

The contents of your purse say a lot about you.

Are you a professional lady with agendas and files that take up the space of your satchel? Are you an avid shopper with receipts lining the bottom of your bag? Are you a mom with wet wipes and juice boxes tucked into the pockets?

Based on Khloe Kardashian's purse, she's a super relatable mom that's prepared to be on camera at any given time. Although we've watched her glamorous lifestyle over the past decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you may be surprised by the star's down-to-earth, daily must-haves, which includes cures for migraines, stains and hang nails, as well as everything you need to refresh your look in an instant.

Photos

5 Celebrity Purse Trends That Will Make Your Summer Brighter

On her app, the reality TV star shared the items that she carries in her bag and we couldn't help but make a trip to the drugstore.

Check out her must-haves below!

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

HDE

Mini Portable Folding Makeup Cosmetic Folding Travel Pocket Compact Mirror, $5

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Evian

Mini Facial Water Spray Duo, $15

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Secret

Powder Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant/Deodorant 0.5 oz. Stick, $1.59

Article continues below

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Excedrin

Extra Strength Caplets for Headache Pain Relief, 50 count, $7

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Tide

To Go Instant Stain Remover, $3

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Ouai

Texturizing Hair Spray, $26 for 4.5 oz or $12 for 1.4 oz.

Article continues below

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Kylie Cosmetics

Pencil Sharpener, $6

ESC: What's in Khloe's Purse?

Kylie Cosmetics

KOKO Collection Original Lip Set, $40

RELATED ARTICLE: 21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

RELATED ARTICLE: 11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Beauty , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna

How Rihanna Enhances Her Best Assets—and How You Can, Too

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Rihanna, Bella, Kim Kardashian! Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Menswear Show

ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

ESC: Meghan Markle Lip Tutorial

4 Easy Steps to Perfect Meghan Markle's Signature Lip Look

ESC: Kim Kardashian

21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Talks Sister Vote-Out Rule, Bambi Pose and New Fragrances

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.