19 Denim Cutoff Shorts You'll Love, No Matter Your Style

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 4:24 PM

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Denim shorts are like that one popular girl in high school: Everyone's a fan.

Even if you're not one for shorts, somehow you're into the denim variety. And it's probably because there are so many iterations—a go-to pair for everyone. Want something on the longer side? Check. Or what if you want something with a little print detailing? Those exist, too.

Seriously, there's a reason denim shorts have been around for so long. Regardless of your personal preference, they'll forever be the uniform of summer.

High Waist Denim Shorts

BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland High Waist Denim Shorts, $198

Spicy Shorts

BUY IT: GRLFRND Cindy Rigid High Waist Denim Shorts, $158.00

Printed Shorts

BUY IT: Current/Elliott The Ultra High Waist Shorts, $198

Boyfriend Jeans

BUY IT: Good American High Waist Denim Boyfriend Shorts, $155

Ripped Mom Shorts

BUY IT: Topshop Ripped Denim Mom Shorts, $42 

High-Waist Denim

BUY IT: Forever21 Plus Size High-Waist Denim Shorts, $23

Paneled Denim

BUY IT: RAG & BONE/JEAN Frayed paneled denim shorts, $148

Neon Shorts

BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland Shorts, $198

Acid Wash Denim

BUY IT: Unionbay Devo Acid Wash Denim Shorts, $22

Tie Waist Shorts

BUY IT: McGuire Denim Fonda Denim Shorts, $248

Button Up Hotpants

BUY IT: One Teaspoon Bandits Denim Shorts, $99

Bermuda Shorts

BUY IT: Joe's Jeans Bermuda Shorts, $148

White Hot

BUY IT: 7 For All Mankind Cutoffs, $136

Itty Bitty Cutoffs

BUY IT: Siwy Camilla Cutoff Shorts, $152

Mom Jeans

BUY IT: AGolde Dee Short, $128

'90s Shorts

BUY IT: AGolde '90s Shorts, $148

Button Fly Shorts

BUY IT: Levi's 501 Shorts, $69.50

Classic

BUY IT: Citizens of Humanity Danielle Shorts, $218

Rolled and Short

BUY IT: Grlfrnd Adriana Mid-Rise Slouchy Short Tacked and Rolled, $148 

God bless short shorts!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

