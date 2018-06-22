Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Review Roundup: Did the Chris Pratt Sequel Rock the Critics' World?

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 3:00 AM
With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom officially out in theaters, one of the final questions remains: Did the critics dig this dino sequel?
Three years after its 2015 predecessor, Jurassic World, Chris Prattand Bryce Dallas Howard have reunited to save the world's prehistoric inhabitants once again.
The film picks up three years after the first film with the world facing a significant crisis—save the dinosaurs from an impending volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar or let them perish in what some argue is nature's course correction after they were first cloned all that time ago.
On the heels of the government's decision to let the dinos die, Howard's Claire Dearing is contacted by John Hammond's former partner, John Lockwood, and learns his plan to relocate the dinosaurs to his own island sanctuary where they can safely live without human interference. However, they need Dearing's help to track them down and she seeks out Pratt's Owen Grady to join their mission.
Once on the island, however, the plan goes awry and the film is turned upside down as Dearing, Grady and sidekicks Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), a former park technician, and paleoveterinarian Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda) join forces to save the dinosaurs' lives—and their own.
With new director J. A. Bayona, the film also stars Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, B. D. Wong and Isabella Sermon.
Here's what some critics had to say about the sequel:
"Bayona knows why audiences flock to a Jurassic movie and the best thing he does is create a strong empathy for the exquisitely detailed computer-generated dinos," USA Today's Brian Truitt wrote. "The T. rex continues his role of most inexplicable recurring Jurassic protagonist, and one horned dino busts Owen out of a jam before going to town on well-dressed rich folks...More than ever, it's their Kingdom. We're just the empty-calorie snacks."
