Rihanna, Bella, Kim Kardashian! Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Menswear Show

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

It's a new era for menswear. 

It comes as no surprise that womenswear fashion shows are littered with celebrities sitting in the front row. Luxury brands, like Chanel, Versace and Christian Dior, can even get the biggest names in Hollywood out of hiding. Menswear runways, however, have had a little bit less hype...'til now. 

With Off-White's Virgil Abloh's debut as Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director—and a cadre of his celebrity pals—more attention is being paid to a fashion sector that typically doesn't get a lot of press. The brand's spring/summer 2019 runway was a testament to that, with everyone from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (who made her first trip back to Paris since the robbery) to Rihanna and Bella Hadid.

While the announcement of Virgil's leadership still remains controversial (the American designer never went to fashion school), his streetwear sensibilities influenced celebrity showgoers' style for the good, giving us a fresh take on typically stuffy front-row fashion. 

Photos

Celebrity-Inspired Summer Wardrobe Essentials 2018

Keep scrolling to see Louis Vuitton's star-studded front row. 

ESC: Rihanna

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Rihanna

This is what a utilitarian jumpsuit looks like through a high-fashion perspective. The see-through bag in orange piping was the perfect complement. 

ESC: Rita Ora

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The "Girls" singer brought a little streetwear cred to the high-fashion event, something designer Virgil Abloh is a master at. 

ESC: Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Not many people know that Kanye and Virgil interned at Fendi together. Later, Kanye brought the designer on as artistic director of Yeezy and Jay-Z's Watch the Throne tour. The rest is history. Oh, and the color of Kim's topper? A must-try this summer. 

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Of course, Virgil's model BFF would be there to support the designer's debut show. 

ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

When BBFs color-coordinate. 

ESC: Chadwick Boseman

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther actor looked both comfortable and very high fashion. 

Article continues below

ESC: Doutzen Kroes, Sunnery James

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James

The model, posing with her DJ husband, looked like a Matrix-cowgirl hybrid—and we're into it. 

ESC: Miguel

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Miguel

The R&B singer was looking swag in electric-blue trousers, an even bolder yellow button-up and animal-print loafers. 

Whose look did you like best?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Rita Ora , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Bella Hadid , Jordyn Woods , Kylie Jenner , Doutzen Kroes , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Fashion Week
Latest News
ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

ESC: Meghan Markle Lip Tutorial

4 Easy Steps to Perfect Meghan Markle's Signature Lip Look

ESC: Kim Kardashian

21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Talks Sister Vote-Out Rule, Bambi Pose and New Fragrances

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is Already Wearing These Summer Must-Haves

ESC: Celeb Street Style (fixed)

9 Under-the-Radar Streetwear Brands Making Celebs Look Cool

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.