Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 1:45 PM

Bella Hadid is going places with her summer suiting.

Before the supermodel took her front row seat at Paris Fashion Week's most-anticipated runway shows, Gigi Hadid's younger sister stepped out for meetings and fittings—typical commitments of a fashion heavy hitter—wearing a two-piece suit. Unlike the suiting we saw during the colder months, her polka dot blazer and matching shorts, paired with dad sneakers, high socks and a graphic T-shirt, is the perfect summer workwear. 

Casual meetings, brunch dates, pre-wedding events—the summer suit (marked by shorts and graphic prints) is an all-occassion style that will take you from drab to fab instantly. You can wear the pieces separately, pairing your blazer with a dress or jeans. Or, you can wear the set with a graphic T-shirt like the star for a fun, updated look to the traditional style.

Love her look? Shop summer suits below!

Tobi

New Wave Black Stripe Blazer, Now $42; New Wave Black Stripe Shorts, Now $25

Fashionnova

So Breezy Striped 3-Piece Set, $60

Parallel Lines

Oversized Blazer, $87; Shorts With Side Stripe Two-Piece, $45

Mango

Linen Double-Breasted Blazer, $120; Linen Shorts, $60

Zara

Check Blazer, $150; Check Shorts, $70

Heartloom

Petunia Blazer, $148; Piper Shorts, $100

Alice + Olivia

Macey Jacket, Now $347; Heath Shorts, Now $175

Frame

Linen Stripe Blazer, $375; Linen Stripe Shorts, $230

Parker

Ginger Blazer, $388; Talon Shorts, $198

