E! News Bio: Will Marfuggi

Will Marfuggi

Co-Host Live From E! on Facebook, Correspondent, E! News

Will Marfuggi is an on-air correspondent and Emmy-nominated field producer for E! News and also serves as co-host for Live From E!, a fast-paced and popular digital show that E! News developed for the Facebook Live platform. The show is fully interactive and now broadcasts daily across Facebook, You Tube and E! Online. It features up-to-date analysis of the biggest entertainment stories of the day, bringing viewers right into the heart of the newsroom so they can get involved in the conversation as stories are breaking.

Will began his career as a production assistant for the Style Network's Style Court, which led to an associate producer position for E!'s Celebrities Uncensored. Since then, Will has covered various red carpets for E! News. He co-hosted the E! Online Livestream from the Red Carpet for both the 2014 Emmys and Golden Globes, and covered Vanity Fair's annual Oscar Party. Will spends his free time hiking, training in mixed-martial arts, and obsessing over The Walking Dead series, Marvel movies and The Real Housewives franchise. Will also loves riding his Vespa around Los Angeles in search of the best iced coffee and chocolate croissants.

Twitter / Instagram: @willmarfuggi