E! News Bio: Erin Lim

  • By
    &

by EOL Staff | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Erin Lim, E! News

E!

ERIN LIM

Host, E! News' The Rundown on Snapchat, Correspondent, E! News

Erin Lim is the host of E! News' The Rundown—one of the first fully produced weekly shows for Snapchat, which recently expanded to three days a week after early success on the platform, averaging 13 million viewers. Lim is also a correspondent for E! News and serves as a regular panelist on Live From E!, a fast-paced and popular digital show that E! News developed for the Facebook Live platform. 

In 2017, Erin's on-air work helped E! News earn a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. Erin and the E! News team continue to reinvent entertainment and celebrity news for the next generation, serving as the go-to multiplatform destination for content and pop culture coverage spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle, viral content, television, music and more, and the voice for what's trending in pop culture across all platforms—from television and online to mobile, social and VOD.

Erin was formerly the host for E! News Asia.

Twitter / Instagram: @erinlimofficial

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.