E! News Bio: Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy

Co-Host, E! News

Jason Kennedy currently serves as a co-host for E! News, covering Hollywood's biggest red carpets and awards shows with recent interview highlights that include Jennifer Lopez, Nicole KidmanKelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon and Tim Tebow. Jason also hosts Live From the Red Carpet at the Emmys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards, as well as E!'s Oscar and Golden Globe coverage.

In 2017, Jason's on-air work helped E! News earn a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. The show has been nominated for 5 Daytime Emmy Awards and he is known for getting stars to open up on the daily flagship news show. Jason was also named "One of the Top 10 Next Broadcasters of Our Generation" by the Los Angeles Times in 2014. 

Jason can also be seen regularly on NBC's Today. He was also the voice of American Idol Rewind on Fox and hosted the primetime show Dance Machine on ABC. Prior to joining E! News, Kennedy served as correspondent for the TV Guide Network.

Kennedy attended The University of Miami where he received several awards including the Associated Press Award for Best News Feature in the State of Florida.

Twitter: @JasonKennedy1   Instagram: @thejasonkennedy

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

