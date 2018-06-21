11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

by Diana Nguyen & Delaney George | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 1:13 PM
Happy National Selfie Day!
(Yes, it is a thing.)
On a day that celebrates individuality, confidence and some unapologetic self-promotion, there's a lot of beauty to embrace. So, we rounded up the best celebrity selfies to see how stars are feeling themselves right now. Perhaps it's with radiant highlight, like Demi Lovato's recent IG, to showcase a happy glow. Or with natural hair and a pop of red on the lips, as seen with Tracee Ellis Ross' car selfie. Maybe it's simply a no-makeup look to celebrate natural beauty.
Whatever it is, behold all the inspiration you need for your next beauty look...or glamour shot.
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on
Falsies, golden eye shadow and a blush pink lip make up the perfect recipe for a major selfie. Demi shows us how capture full glam in this selfie.
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
Ariana Grande shows her signature winged eye in this glamours selfie. To mach the singer's dramatic look, use the straight lines of tape or a credit card to perfect your wing. Bonus tip: A little black and white filter never hurt either.
When I thought of words that resonated with my #scoliosis journey, they didn’t sound pretty enough to put on a necklace. Finally I translated “uneven” to French and the “Inégal” title was born. The chain I wear proudly around my neck embraces my condition. @Cgscoliosis @pluma_italia @alysongerber and I have a mission—we want this necklace to evolve over the years and become a token of strength for anyone with a debilitating condition, or simply going through a tough time. You can support our cause by clicking the #linkinbio for #ScoliosisAwarenessMonth. #gotyourback
A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on
Martha Hunt is a natural beauty and a pro selfie taker. The model took to Instagram to show some of her bare-faced assets and relaxed style.
Father’s Day part two. Love, mama. I touched up my under eyes yeah what
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
Chrissy Teigen gives us full-on glam with her dramatic lashes, golden hoops and defined cheeks. Could the hot model-mom be toasting to her amazing look?
A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on
Bella Hadid is looking super chic in these vintage red frame shades paired with a red lip. Leave it to the supermodel to show you how to catch all the best selfie angles. Look at that contour!
A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on
How beautiful is Karlie Kloss in this sweet and simple selfie? The model shares a bare-faced photo, featuring a tint of flush on her lips and cheeks.
My @agt sister @HeidiKlum is one of the most beautiful people I know, both inside and out. She radiates kindness the same way today as she did back when were lil angels runwaying it together! Some people think you can’t be a fierce supermodel if you’re nice, but Heidi is one of the fiercest ladies I know and love so much! 💛
A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on
When it comes to selfies, two models are better than one! Tyra Banks and Hedi Klum slay in this photo with fire-red accent lips and sequined jackets to match. Try adding a little sparkle to your next selfie by wearing a glittering ensemble and daring red lips.
I keep borrowing these @dauphinofficial earrings from #gooplab, I can’t help it
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her new jewels and golden locks in this super-cute selfie. You may be surprised by how far you can go with a little mascara and lip tint.
Do I look like a Dad here? 🏋️♀️. Wishing myself a Happy Father’s Day! 🎉🎉🎉 #momdad
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on
Madonna shows her wild side. No makeup needed! Play around with some of your favorite filters to make a cute, fun and playful photo.
A sweet day on set with some of my favorite humans! And theese pretty sparkly things ✨✨ @efcollection
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on
Hilary Duffis a beauty in pale pink—with matching neutral makeup! The actress shows us just how far accent jewelry goes with her dangling sliver earnings and oval-shaped accent ring. Show off your jewels and add some shine to your next selfie!
