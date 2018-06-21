E! News Bio: Carissa Culiner

CARISSA CULINER

Co- Host, E!'s Daily Pop; Correspondent E! News

Carissa Culiner is a co-host on E!'s Daily Pop, a one-hour live television program that delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating entertainment and pop culture stories of the day. Daily Pop guest highlights include Jared Leto, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meghan Trainor, Eva Longoria, NeNe Leakes, Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. Carissa is also an on-air correspondent for E! News covering Hollywood's biggest events and red carpets.

Carissa started her career in country radio co-hosting the show Scotty & Carissa in the Morning on the award-winning station Clear 99 (KCLR-FM). While hosting, she was a recipient of the "CMA Small Market Personality of the Year" award and the NAB Marconi Radio Award for "Small Market Personality of the Year." Carissa lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Shanon and their son, Chase.

Twitter / Instagram: @CarissaCuliner