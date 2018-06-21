Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First time Since 2016 Robbery

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 9:54 AM

Kim Kardashian is back in Paris, a year and a half after she was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in the city.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in the French capital with husband Kanye West, sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scotton Thursday. Dressed in a bright blue belted shirt dress and sporting long, wavy hair, Kim attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show with the group.

"Boujour," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, on a photo of a basket of croissants.

She also posted a photo of the Eiffel Tower.

In October 2016, five burglars bound and gagged Kim and robbed her at gunpoint in her hotel room. They stole two cellphones and about $11 million worth of jewelry, including a $4.9 million ring. Kim emerged unharmed but shaken.

Kim had said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017 that she would return to Paris "maybe in like, five, six, seven, ten years."

"I don't want to go anytime soon," she said. "North has pajamas with the Eiffel Tower over it and she goes, 'Mommy, you like to go to Paris, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' She was like, 'Are you going to take me?' And I was like, 'You've been there before and we'll go one day.' It would be so hard but I will do it for her."

It is unclear if Kim and Kanye brought their 5-year-old daughter North West or their other children, 2-year-old son Saint West, and 5-month-old daughter Chicago West with them to Paris

Kim, Kanye, Kylie and Travis sat front row at the fashion show, which showcased Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton. He and Kanye are old friends and colleagues. At the end of the show, Abloh walked over to Kanye and the two shared an emotional hug.

A day earlier, Kylie and Travis traveled to France with their 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, two nannies and their friends.

Travis had performed that night at the Cannes Lions Spotify Beach Party.

