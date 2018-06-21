Real Housewives' Tinsley Mortimer Says She and Scott Kluth Are "On a Break"

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are currently broken up.

The Real Housewives of New York star was asked about her relationship status on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she confirmed the split. But, did Mortimer mention that they do break up "all the time."

"Today is an odd day, so the media is reporting that we did break up and it's true, we are on a break right now," Mortimer told host Andy Cohen. "Look, it's so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when don't live in the same town, he's in Chicago so busy with CouponCabin."