Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Proposes to Lauren Pesce on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

"Sorry, ladies. The Situation is taken."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino proposed to longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce in Jersey Shore Family Vacation's June 21 episode, and there wasn't a dry guido eye in the Miami house.

As The Situation, 35, revealed earlier in the season, he's been prepared to propose to Lauren, his college sweetheart who he's known for over 15 years, for a long time, and the return of the MTV reality hit provided the perfect opportunity to do it.

"My dream was to have my proposal with all my best friends around me and I have that," he said. "I just need them all the focus and help me get through this so I can do this proposal without a hitch. "