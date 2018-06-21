Nick Kroll Splits His Pants in the Middle of His Jimmy Kimmel Interview

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 6:01 AM
Nick Kroll had a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday when he split his pants during the middle of an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Before the fashion mishap, Kroll was telling Jimmy Kimmel about his new movie, Uncle Drew. In the movie, a man named Dax (played by Lil Rel Howery) enters a basketball tournament but loses his time to Kroll's character Nick. He recruits Uncle Drew (played by NBA star Kyrie Irving) to help him out. The men try to rally Drew's former teammates, who just so happen to be legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie.
During the interview, Kroll said he actually got to play a little basketball against Irving.
"I know I'm not in the NBA, but, you know, I was pretty good on my Jewish day-school team," the actor quipped.
As Kroll described the experience to Kimmel, he bent down to show him his defensive stance. That's when his pants ripped open, exposing his underwear.
Luckily, Kroll was able to laugh off the situation and even showed the tear to the audience.
"Wouldn't it have been amazing if there was a full-on poop stain?" he asked.
Watch the video to see the whole thing go down.
Nikki Bella Argues With Brie About Who Should Walk Her Down the Wedding Aisle: "I Just Feel So Confused"
Kick Off Summer With Bikini Inspiration From Your Favorite Celebs Like Rita Ora, Nina Dobrev and More!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?