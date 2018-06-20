Watch Pete Davidson Blush as He Discusses Engagement to Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show

Who knew Pete Davidson was a hopeless romantic at heart?

In a sneak peak from Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the newly engaged Saturday Night Live star shouts his love for Ariana Grande from the metaphorical mountain tops. Sitting alongside Robert Pattinson, Davidson confirms for the first time publicly that he did indeed propose to the pop star.

"I feel like I won a contest," Pete, 24, tells Jimmy Fallon. "It's so sick. It's f--king lit, Jimmy."

Unsurprisingly, an eyewitness tells E! News that Ariana was watching the interview from the side of the stage. "She had a huge smile on her face the entire time and was constantly clapping," the source reveals.