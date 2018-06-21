TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

by TV Scoop Team | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 PM

TV Scoop Awards, Fandom &amp;amp; Cast on Social Media

Time to reward yourselves and your favorite actors!

Today's TV Scoop Awards categories are Best Cast on Social Media and the big one: Best Fandom. After all your hard work voting in these and many other polls, you deserve to vote for yourselves for once. Some of these fandoms have been through a lot—deaths, breakups, show cancellations, you name it!

Your favorite stars and their Twitter habits also deserve some love today, so get yourself on down to the bottom of this page and vote!

Last year, Wynonna Earp was named Best Cast on Social Media, and Clexa (Clarke and Lexa of The 100) won best fandom. Both are nominated again, but it's up to you whether or not they can keep their titles. 

Tomorrow, you get to vote for the best 2017/2018 show and most anticipated new show. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

Here's the full list of polls that are already open: 

Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting
Best Breakout Stars 
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star 
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit
Best Villain and Best Guest Star

Still to come: 

Best New 2017/2018 Show and Most Anticipated New Show
Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale
Best International Show and Star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Fandom, Cast
Vote for the best fandom:
6.6%
3.3%
47.5%
11.4%
0.0%
0.3%
0.6%
0.1%
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
30.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Vote for the best cast on social media:
2.0%
7.9%
0.0%
68.3%
3.4%
0.2%
0.5%
10.7%
0.1%
4.4%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.3%
0.1%
1.1%
0.7%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 pm PT

