21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

If Kim Kardashian West's makeup bag was open, sitting on the table in front of you, would you take a peek inside?

If your answer is yes, you're in luck. Yesterday, just as she opened the doors to her LA-based pop-up shop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the makeup products that she keeps at her side on the KKW app, as well as the hacks that allow her to keep up with three children, a reality show, social media and her companies, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

"Lately, I've been keeping my look more natural, so I haven't been wearing a lot of eye makeup," she said in the post. "These are my go-to products when I want to keep it simple."

Photos

These 13 Summer Beauty Products Will Keep You Camera-Ready at Any Music Festival

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Ranging from $8 drugstore must-haves to $230 foundations, the Selfish author's day-to-day makeup routine has a tip or product for everyone. It's surprisingly relatable. With so many steps and makeup recommendations, it's easy to pick and choose steps to create your signature look.

Check out what's in her makeup bag below! 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Her Tools

Before you get started, you need the setup: "No-crease hair clips are great to have so that you can get any unwanted hair out of the way," she said. "For foundation and contour, I use a Beauty Blender."

Ricky's No-Crease Banana Clips, $7

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Goody

Ouchless 37 ct Elastics, $5

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Rituals

Diamond Nail File, $8

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

BeautyBlender

the original beautyblender, $20

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Foundation

"I don't use primer, so I always pick long-lasting liquid foundations. I love keeping a lot of foundations in my makeup bag so that I can mix and match to find the perfect shade (depending on how tan I am)."

La Prairie Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15, $230

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Giorgio Armani

Luminous Silk Foundation, $64

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Dior

Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $52

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Concealer

"I always use my three-step bake, conceal and brighten technique with my KKW Beauty Concealer Kits. It completely whites out your under-eye."

KKW Beauty Concealer Kit, $80

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Contour + Higlight

"Even when I do a natural look, I always contour. I love a good glow. I like to highlight on my cheekbone, down the center of my nose, on my cupid's bow and under the brown bone. When I use the KKW Beauty Contour and Highlighter Kit, I switch between using the Medium and the Dark kits."

KKW Beauty Powder Contour Kit, $52

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

KKW Beauty

Highlighter Palette, $44

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Milani

Baked Blush, $7

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Powder

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $30

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Ben Nye

Fair Classic Translucent Face Powder, $8

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Eyes

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Surratt Beauty

Relevée Lash Curler, $30

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

L'Oreal

Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $8

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

MAC

Liquid Liner, $21

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Lips

"I always line my lips! If I don't, I feel like my upper lip just totally disappears, lol. I normally stick with a nude lip, like the nude shades I have in my KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick Set."

KKW Beauty Lip Liner, $12

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

KKW Beauty

Cremé Lipstick Set, $144

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

Setting Spray

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Beauty Bag

MAC

Prep + Prime Fix+, $26

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Foundations and Tinted Moisturizers, According to Skin Pros

RELATED ARTICLE: Zendaya's $4 Hairspray Is the Multi-Purpose Product You Need on Vacation

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Talks Sister Vote-Out Rule, Bambi Pose and New Fragrances

ESC: Mandy Moore

How Mandy Moore's Hairstylist Created Her Mermaid Ponytail

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Shani Darden

Best Foundations and Tinted Moisturizers, According to Skin Pros

ESC: Zendaya

Zendaya's $4 Hairspray Is the Multi-Purpose Product You Need on Vacation

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is Already Wearing These Summer Must-Haves

ESC: Celeb Street Style (fixed)

9 Under-the-Radar Streetwear Brands Making Celebs Look Cool

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Celebs Are Saying Yes to the Thigh-High Slit This Summer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.