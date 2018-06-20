21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
If Kim Kardashian West's makeup bag was open, sitting on the table in front of you, would you take a peek inside?
If your answer is yes, you're in luck. Yesterday, just as she opened the doors to her LA-based pop-up shop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the makeup products that she keeps at her side on the KKW app, as well as the hacks that allow her to keep up with three children, a reality show, social media and her companies, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.
"Lately, I've been keeping my look more natural, so I haven't been wearing a lot of eye makeup," she said in the post. "These are my go-to products when I want to keep it simple."
Ranging from $8 drugstore must-haves to $230 foundations, the Selfish author's day-to-day makeup routine has a tip or product for everyone. It's surprisingly relatable. With so many steps and makeup recommendations, it's easy to pick and choose steps to create your signature look.
Check out what's in her makeup bag below!
Her Tools
Before you get started, you need the setup: "No-crease hair clips are great to have so that you can get any unwanted hair out of the way," she said. "For foundation and contour, I use a Beauty Blender."
Ricky's No-Crease Banana Clips, $7
Foundation
"I don't use primer, so I always pick long-lasting liquid foundations. I love keeping a lot of foundations in my makeup bag so that I can mix and match to find the perfect shade (depending on how tan I am)."
La Prairie Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15, $230
Concealer
"I always use my three-step bake, conceal and brighten technique with my KKW Beauty Concealer Kits. It completely whites out your under-eye."
KKW Beauty Concealer Kit, $80
Contour + Higlight
"Even when I do a natural look, I always contour. I love a good glow. I like to highlight on my cheekbone, down the center of my nose, on my cupid's bow and under the brown bone. When I use the KKW Beauty Contour and Highlighter Kit, I switch between using the Medium and the Dark kits."
KKW Beauty Powder Contour Kit, $52
Benefit Cosmetics
Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29
Surratt Beauty
Relevée Lash Curler, $30
Lips
"I always line my lips! If I don't, I feel like my upper lip just totally disappears, lol. I normally stick with a nude lip, like the nude shades I have in my KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick Set."
KKW Beauty Lip Liner, $12