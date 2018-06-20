The Chicken vs. The Model: The Bachelorette's Epic Two-on-One Is Here

The showdown we've all been waiting for is just about here.

It might also be the showdown we've all been dreading, but either way, it's here, and E! News has the exclusive promo for the explosive Bachelorette date that pits Male Model Jordan against his nemesis, David the Chicken.

Jordan has been an annoyance since his high levels of screentime on night one, and David has done nothing but complain about Jordan ever since we found out what he looked like out of the chicken suit. He did take a break from his complaints when he fell out of his bed and broke his nose and had to go to the hospital, but now it looks like his face has healed and he's ready to take Jordan down once and for all.