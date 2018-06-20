EXCLUSIVE!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Enjoy a Dinner Date at Bobby Flay’s Restaurant

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

TheImageDirect.com

Celebrating some new digs?

Pete Davidson and fiancée Ariana Grande were spotted on a dinner date at Chef Bobby Flay's restaurant Gato in New York City on Tuesday, days after the singer teased on social media that she and the SNL star had moved in together.

"At Gato restaurant, they slipped in the back door and were in there about two and half hours," a source told E! News exclusively. "Bobby Flay stuck his head out the back to say farewell.

Grande wore a light tube top and black cargo pants, paired with black platform stiletto boots. Pete wore a light purple T-shirt over black track pants and purple and white sneakers.

"They looked pretty loved up," the source said. "They held hands in and out of the car. Pete appeared to help her get out of the car and down the step exiting with those giant heels she had on. Like a gentlemen. Very sweet."

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

This past weekend, almost a week after E! News learned that the two had gotten engaged amid a whirlwind romance, Grande had posted on Instagram Stories a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on a box, writing, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and Red Vines."

She and Davidson were later spotted visiting a Restoration Hardware store in New York City with friends. Grande also posted on Instagram Stories a video of her, Davidson and a friend acting playful next to a rug display.

"Adults," Grande captioned the clip.

She and Davidson have not spoken about their engagement.

She has, however, been flashing the massive pear-shaped diamond ring he got her.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Spill Secrets Behind Their Healthy Marriage

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Take Family Trip to France

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

The Good Place Season 3 Scoop: "You Will Be Messed With"

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee

Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $50,000 a Month in Child Support

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

The Truth About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce

Janet Jackson, Essence

Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her "Intense" Battle With Depression

ESC: Kim Kardashian

21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.