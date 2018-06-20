Nailed It Season 2 Finally Has a Trailer Full of Hilarious Baking Fails

"I'm sorry for whoever has to eat this."

It's almost time to go back into the kitchen, Nailed It fans. With a little over a week to go before the breakout reality hit returns for season two on Netflix, the streaming service has finally released a trailer teasing what we can expect when host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres find themselves subjected to some of the most hilariously horrendous baking to ever grace the small screen. And boy, oh boy, does it look disastrous—in the best way possible.