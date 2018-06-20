Kate Spade Brand to Donate Over $1 Million to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Causes

While Kate Spadeis no longer with us, her eponymous brand is working to carry on her legacy by helping those with similar challenges.

On Wednesday, the Kate Spade New York brand announced its plan to donate more than $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in honor of their late founder. As the brand penned on Instagram, they will begin with $250,000 for the Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7 support line for those in crisis.

The bran also encouraged people to make donations to the Crisis Text Line from June 20 through June 29 as they will match public donations up to the amount of 100,000 during that time period.

"To make your donation, please go to crisistextline.org/katespadeny," the company concluded. "Thank you for your generosity and support."