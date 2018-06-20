Rachel Maddow Gets Choked Up on Live TV While Describing Children at "Tender Age" Migrant Shelters

While she's no stranger to delivering difficult news, Rachel Maddow was hit hard by a report she had to address Tuesday night.

The acclaimed MSNBC anchor was closing her eponymous nightly show on the network when a story about babies and kids reportedly being sent to several "tender age" migrant shelters in Texas after being forcibly separated from their parents at the border emerged. As Maddow began to read "babies and other young children," citing an AP report, her voice started to break as she fought back tears.

Though she tried to carry on—asking her production team to put a graphic for the story up on the screen—the host was visibly affected by what she was reading and continued to fight back her emotion. Ultimately, she decided to end the show there and toss to the next hour's host, Lawrence O'Donnell.