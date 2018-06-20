Prince William and Kate Middleton Announce Prince Louis' Christening Date

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Louis will be christened Monday, July 9 at The Chapel Royal within the grounds of St. James's Palace in London.
Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the news on Wednesday, June 20.
The young royal will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. The Archbishop also officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding vows back in May.
Big brother George was also christened at St. James's Palace. However, Charlotte was christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Per tradition, Louis will most likely be christened in his siblings' christening gown—a handmade replica of a more than 170-year-old satin royal christening gown.
The christening comes two months after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the child. The new member of the royal family was born on April 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
