Prince William and Kate Middleton Announce Prince Louis' Christening Date

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 4:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Louis will be christened Monday, July 9 at The Chapel Royal within the grounds of St. James's Palace in London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the news on Wednesday, June 20.

The young royal will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. The Archbishop also officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding vows back in May.

Big brother George was also christened at St. James's Palace. However, Charlotte was christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. 

Read

Inside the Royal Family's First Month With Prince Louis

Per tradition, Louis will most likely be christened in his siblings' christening gown—a handmade replica of a more than 170-year-old satin royal christening gown.

The christening comes two months after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the child. The new member of the royal family was born on April 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Louis , Princess Charlotte , Prince George , , Kate Middleton , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals
Latest News
Rachel Maddow, Crying

Rachel Maddow Gets Choked Up on Live TV While Describing Children at "Tender Age" Migrant Shelters

Chloe Kim, Gold Medal, 2018 Winter Olympics

2018 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Chris Pratt, Instagram

15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Was Out of This World

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 306

Nikki Bella Is Already Talking Babies After John Cena Reconciliation and Brie Agrees: "Get Pregnant With Me!"

Alyson Stoner, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas

Kevin Jonas Teases Plans for a 3rd ''R-Rated'' Camp Rock Movie

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

Inside Nicole Kidman's Long, Winding Road to True Happiness

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.