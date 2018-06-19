Victoria Beckham Is Already Wearing These Summer Must-Haves

Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 5:18 PM
Getty Images
The summer solstice is right around the corner.
What a perfect excuse to go shopping!
Instead of the cut-offs, floral minis and crop tops that usually max out your seasonal closet space, find inspiration from the stars and the unexpected wardrobe essentials they are already wearing. For instance, you never knew how badly you needed a pink sheath dress with cap sleeves...until Victoria Beckham walked down the street in one that's both feminine and modern. 'Til this point, you've been avoiding the angular sunglasses trend...until Rita Ora showed us how well it pairs with a fresh summer look. And, yes, a cropped denim jacket, as seen on Gigi Hadid, is on-trend year-round, but school's out; summer Fridays are here—the proportion of the topper works well with a pair of high-waist sweats or leggings.
What are you waiting for? Click through to find more celebrity-inspired summer wardrobe essentials you didn't know you needed.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?