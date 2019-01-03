Inside Nicole Kidman's Long, Winding Road to True Happiness

And should the couple be otherwise occupied, walking the carpet at the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, the CMTs or the CMAs—because the PDA-heavy pair aren't the type to avoid being photographed in all their blissfully happy glory—they will often return home to find their girls have stayed awake for goodnight kisses. "They wait up for me," she told Vogue. "I'm very, very happy I have that. I've wanted that for a long time. It's the thing that gives me more joy than anything and is the basis of it all for me."

Face time is important to the couple, now rounding the corner toward their 13th wedding anniversary. While most pairs in the industry boast of their two-week rule, they prefer to limit time apart to just one, Kidman noted to Vanity Fair, explaining, "We start to hurt after seven days."

That often means having to go the extra mile—or, really, 4,800.

When Kidman was opening the London-based play Photograph 51 in the fall of 2015, Urban was mid-tour. "I said, 'It's too much for you to have to fly all the way back, don't worry,' and he said, 'I'm flying,'" she told DuJour. "He flew 10 hours to come and be with me for the night, and then he flew back and did a gig. That for me is love in action. That's extraordinary. But I would do the same for him and that's what we've committed to as a couple."