2018 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Best Play (Top 16 into bracket for fan voting)
1. ND's Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women's national
title
2. Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship
3. Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
4. Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith
5. FSU's Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
6. LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1
7. Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater
8. Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final
1022
9. Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus
10. Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School's 1st Section 1 title in 60 years
11. LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2
12. Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women's hockey
13. Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr
14. Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School
15. Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' contender
16. Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Roger Federer, Tennis
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Best International Men's Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team
Best International Women's Soccer Player
Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team