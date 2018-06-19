Quantico's Russell Tovey Confirms Split From Fiancé Steve Brockman on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Russell Tovey, Steve Brockman

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Wedding bells may no longer be ringing for Russell Tovey.

Close to four months after the Quantico star first confirmed his engagement to rugby player Steve Brockman, it appears the pair has broken up.

After sharing an Instagram post from a hotel gym, a fan commented with the message: "@Russelltovey are you still with @Steve_The_Brockman?" Russell replied, "No darling."

And when another follower asked Russell if he was dating Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, he quickly shot down any and all rumors by also writing, "No darling."

Steve hasn't appeared to comment on his relationship on or off Instagram.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Back in February, Russell opened up about his engagement when speaking to the Daily Mail. As it turns out, the proposal was a bit of a surprise.

"Completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London," he shared with the outlet.

And while the pair tried to keep their romance on the private side, both parties couldn't help but share a few photos of each other on their respective social media profiles.

"Boys back in town," Steve wrote on Instagram while enjoying the Big Apple.

For now, both parties appear to be staying focused on their respective careers. And yes, they have their four-legged friends by their side just in case times get tough. They don't call dogs a man's best friend for nothing. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News , Engagements
Latest News
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Inside Kate Hudson's Family Vacation: See the Group's Greatest Moments in Greece

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is Already Wearing These Summer Must-Haves

Charles Melton Apologizes for Immature "Fat Shaming" Tweets

Miranda Lambert Comes Clean About Tumultuous Love Life

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan's Double Date With Kendall Jenner

Ariana Grande: Calculating Her $45 Million Empire

ESC: Celeb Street Style (fixed)

9 Under-the-Radar Streetwear Brands Making Celebs Look Cool

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.