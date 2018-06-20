15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Was Out of This World

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

We're just two days away from the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! Chris Pratt returns as Owen Grady in the latest epic adventure alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, who portrays Claire Dearing.

In the weeks leading up to the film's release, Pratt has been taking his fans along for the promotional ride on his Instagram. From movie premieres around the world to his farm life, Pratt loves to give his social media followers many different behind-the-scenes exclusives.

So in celebration of this Friday's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debut, we're looking back at all of the times Pratt's Instagram was out of this world. Let's take a look at some of his best social media work over the years!

Read

Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

1. When he brought back #WhatsMySnack.

2. When he debuted this super hilarious workout.

3. When he loved A Quiet Place as much as we did.

4. When he got a facial massage.

5. When he showed off his spray tan.

6. When he needed to dry his pits.

7. This.

8. When he gave a shout-out to the women in his life.

9. When he gave us this "exclusive" clip.

10. And this BTS version.

11. Remember when he kept cutting Jennifer Lawrence out of his pics?

12. LOL.

13. When he showed off his piano skills.

14. Super candid.

15. #NeverForget.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this Friday, June 22.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Instagram , Jurassic World , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rachel Maddow, Crying

Rachel Maddow Gets Choked Up on Live TV While Describing Children at "Tender Age" Migrant Shelters

Chloe Kim, Gold Medal, 2018 Winter Olympics

2018 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 306

Nikki Bella Is Already Talking Babies After John Cena Reconciliation and Brie Agrees: "Get Pregnant With Me!"

Alyson Stoner, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas

Kevin Jonas Teases Plans for a 3rd ''R-Rated'' Camp Rock Movie

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton Announce Prince Louis' Christening Date

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

Inside Nicole Kidman's Long, Winding Road to True Happiness

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.