Daphne Oz Snaps a Bikini Selfie While Revealing Her Healthy Weight-Loss Goals

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daphne Oz

Instagram

Daphne Oz is committed to losing weight the healthy way.

More than six months after welcoming her third child, the best-selling author took to Instagram and snapped a bikini selfie.

But instead of focusing on the mom's latest swimsuit, followers are inspired by her post about a healthy lifestyle.

"NEW WEEK! New commitment. // I celebrate on the weekends so that I feel strong sticking to my healthy goals throughout the week as I work to lose this baby weight and so I don't go insane in the process," she wrote on Instagram. "Here's what I'm eating today in case you want a little inspo to jumpstart your Monday! I find it helps to write down what my 'plan' for the day is."

The former co-host of The Chew added, "Some things my shift as needed, but having a vision in mind means I'm not aimlessly searching for something to eat at meal times...what are you having today?"

Photos

Stars Really Do Eat

Daphne Oz

Instagram

For those wondering what the busy mom enjoyed when starting her week, we have the answer. Daphne had coffee, a banana and almond butter for breakfast. Lunch featured a chopped salad with a hard-boiled egg and handful of baby carrots for a snack. Dinner included leftover jerk chicken and sautéed broccoli rabe with shallots.

She also gave fans a taste of what she was enjoying Tuesday afternoon through her Instagram Stories. Furthermore, Daphne was more than willing to answer questions from followers.

As it turns out, she doesn't usually have alcohol during the week but will enjoy a glass of wine over the weekend.

Ever since welcoming her third child, the author has been open and honest about her weight-loss journey. At the same time, she has advised moms to go at their own pace and focus less on what they see in the media.

"There is no bounce-back, it's all onwards and upwards. Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs. I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)," Daphne previously wrote online. "You're experience will be just right for you. Prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Daphne Oz , Instagram , Body
Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Slams "Ridiculous" Diet Rumors

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Look Smitten While Furniture Shopping in NYC

5 Big Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion's Short, Violent Life: Inside the Rapper's Controversial Legacy

Jon Bernthal, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal Isn't Alone: When TV Stars Return Home to Help a Co-Star Say Goodbye

Chandler Riggs, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Saddest Death Split, Actor Exit Split

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Death and Actor Exit

Kim Kardashian Predicted Kylie Jenner Would Be a Young Mom

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.