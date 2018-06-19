Daphne Oz Snaps a Bikini Selfie While Revealing Her Healthy Weight-Loss Goals

Daphne Oz is committed to losing weight the healthy way.

More than six months after welcoming her third child, the best-selling author took to Instagram and snapped a bikini selfie.

But instead of focusing on the mom's latest swimsuit, followers are inspired by her post about a healthy lifestyle.

"NEW WEEK! New commitment. // I celebrate on the weekends so that I feel strong sticking to my healthy goals throughout the week as I work to lose this baby weight and so I don't go insane in the process," she wrote on Instagram. "Here's what I'm eating today in case you want a little inspo to jumpstart your Monday! I find it helps to write down what my 'plan' for the day is."

The former co-host of The Chew added, "Some things my shift as needed, but having a vision in mind means I'm not aimlessly searching for something to eat at meal times...what are you having today?"