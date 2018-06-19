Shawn Mendes Is Confused by Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Relationship Status

Shawn Mendes doesn't know what to make of Hailey Baldwin's relationship with Justin Bieber.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," he said during an interview with eTalk, which was published on Tuesday. "

Whatever the status, Mendes supports both of his celebrity pals.

"I love them both. They're both really awesome people. "

On Sunday, Bieber and Baldwin were caught kissing during a romantic stroll in New York. The lip-lock came shortly after the two enjoyed some fun in the sun in Miami. Over the weekend, the "Sorry" singer and model attended The VOUS Church conference. They also went out to dinner, partied at the nightclub LIV and took in a movie.

A source told E! News the two were "inseparable the entire weekend."