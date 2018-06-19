NBC Just Revealed Fall 2018 Premiere Dates for This Is Us, The Good Place, The Voice and More

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Summer may have just begun, but NBC's already looking ahead to the fall.
The Peacock network just announced the premiere dates for their upcoming 2018-19 season, so now we know exactly how many days stand between us and the return of the Pearson family on our TV screens! That number? 98!
NBC's fall premieres kick off on Monday, Sept 24 with the return of The Voice, featuring coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson in those iconic red chairs for season 15, followed by the premiere of new drama Manifest, a mystery starring Once Upon a Time's Josh Dallas that follows a turbulent but seemingly routine flight that is anything but.
Other highlights include This Is Us' return on Tuesday, Sept. 25, an hour-long The Good Place premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, and the return of Will & Grace on Thursday, Oct. 4. Check out the full premiere schedule below!
Monday, Sept. 24
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Manifest (new)
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: The Voice
9 p.m.: This Is Us
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (new)
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: The Good Place (special one-hour premiere)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (special two-hour premiere)
Friday, Sept. 28
10 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Thursday, Oct. 4
8 p.m.: Superstore
8:30 p.m.: The Good Place
9 p.m.: Will & Grace
9:30 p.m.: I Feel Bad
10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
Friday, Oct. 12
8 p.m.: Blindspot
Friday, Oct. 26
9 p.m.: Midnight, Texas
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?