Orlando Bloom Had the "Biggest Crush" on Cate Blanchett—and She Had No Idea

Love was brewing in Middle-earth—at least for Orlando Bloom.

On Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, the actor admitted he had the hots for Cate Blanchett while they were filming Lord of the Rings.

"I had such a crush," the actor replied when asked about his first impression of his co-star. "Well, Legolas has a crush, and then I had the biggest crush on you."

When Blanchett tried to clarify the Elven prince had a crush on her character Galadriel, Bloom replied, "No! It was me."

The Ocean's 8 star was clearly surprised by Bloom's confession.

"I had no idea," she said. "This is actually a dating show, isn't it?"