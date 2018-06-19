Josh Gad and James Corden Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber Songs in London "Crosswalk the Musical"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Josh Gad, Crosswalk the Musical

Craig Sugden/CBS

When in London, Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are a must. 

James Cordencertainly got the memo when he took The Late Late Show to England this week for days of fun in his home city. Naturally, the Tonny winner could not leave without performing a version of his signature "Crosswalk the Musical" set to the work of a fellow London native and acclaimed composer. 

On Monday night, the late-night host revealed his troupe's latest creation—a show dedicated solely to Webber's iconic shows, including EvitaPhantom of the Opera and Cats

However, it seems Corden wasn't so keen on sharing the lead roles because he landed all of the major characters. Coincidence? We don't think so, either. 

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Carpool Karaoke

James Corden, Josh Gad, Crosswalk the Musical

Craig Sugden/CBS

Of course, it proved to be all the more entertaining when he had to dress up as Eva Perón in a strapless white gown and blond wig. However, he did not play all of the female roles. When it came time for the Opera section, the cast realized they had not enlisted a Christina for Corden's Phantom. Not to fret! He had someone on speed dial: Josh Gad

The Frozen star showed off his higher range as he serenaded passengers on the street in a curly wig and nightgown. Meanwhile, Corden was equally committed to his roles as he licked milk out of a bowl following his Cats choreography. 

The musical theater extravaganza concluded with a finale set to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, complete with—you guessed it—a jumbo-sized technicolor coat. 

However, words just won't do this show justice. Check out the clip above for your own front-row seat!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Corden , The Late Late Show , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michael B. Jordan, Creed II

Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless in Creed II First Look

Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett

Orlando Bloom Had the "Biggest Crush" on Cate Blanchett—and She Had No Idea

Candice Swanepoel , 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Felicity

Felicity Cast Reunites to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut

Detox, Botched 419

RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Detox Needs the Doctors to Fix His Whack Six Pack on Botched

Imran Amed, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

Kim Kardashian Always Knew Kylie Jenner Would Be a Young Mom

Meghan Markle, Ascot Day 1

Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut in Style

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.