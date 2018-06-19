Tommy Lee Claims He Spent $130,000 on Rehab for Son Brandon Lee as Their Feud Continues

Tommy Leeand Brandon Lee's social media feud wages on.

After some fierce back and forth on Father's Day—including a since-deleted video from Brandon of his famous father unconscious on the floor—Tommy is aiming to have the last word.

As their digital fight sparked headlines into Monday, the musician's 22-year-old firstborn issued a mid-afternoon plea to his dad to take their barbs offline.

"Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it [to] my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am," he penned and published on social media.