Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Another royal baby has arrived!

Queen Elizabeth II became a great-grandmother times seven this week after granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to her second child. The new mom of two welcomed her second daughter with her husband of seven years, Mike Tindall, on Monday, according to an official announcement from the royal family. The little one weighed in at 9 pounds and 3 ounces and joins big sister Mia Grace Tindall, born in 2014.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news," the royal family announced. As for the little lady's name, it will be revealed in "due course."