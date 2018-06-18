Chadwick Boseman Dedicates MTV Movie & TV Awards Win to Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:54 PM
There are movie star heroes and then there are real-life heroes.
During Monday night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, pop culture fans were thrilled when Chadwick Boseman won the Best Hero award for his role in Black Panther.
But when taking to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Hollywood actor couldn't help but honor a special man who saved countless lives.
"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand," Chadwick shared while on stage. "You didn't even know we were about to do this, did you? If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee, at a waffle house. He saved lives."
The actor added, "SO this is going to live at your house. God bless you man."
Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV
Visibly surprised, James received a standing ovation from the audience as he walked on and off stage. He also posed for photos with the actor backstage.
"I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April," Chadwick shared on Twitter. "He's a true hero that walks among us."
During his acceptance speech, the actor also expressed his appreciation to moviegoers who showed their support for Black Panther.
"You made this movie special. You made this moment special," he shared. "When Black Panther came out, we wanted to make sure that we did a movie that everybody could embrace so thank you so much for what you did."
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. only on MTV.
Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Delivers Powerful Best Kiss Acceptance Speech at MTV Awards: "You Can Be Yourself"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?