Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Shooting

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

One of hip-hop music's rising stars is dead at the age of 20. 

XXXTentacion was gunned down on Monday afternoon in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. 

Law enforcement confirmed to E! News that a shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach at 3:57 p.m. local time. Videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an unconscious man resembling XXXTentacion sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. 

According to TMZ, who broke the story, the Florida native was leaving a motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and began firing shots. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Breaking news... more to come

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Names an Interlude on New Album After Pete Davidson

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Jay Z & Beyoncé's Best Music Videos: Vote for the Couple's Most Iconic Video to Date!

Beyonce, Jay Z, ApeS**t Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Everything Is Love on More Streaming Services—Even Spotify

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and The Carters On Top

Scotty McCreery, Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery Is Married: Former American Idol Winner Weds Gabi Dugal

Beyonce, Jay Z, ApeS**t Video

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Surprise Joint Album Everything Is Love and "Apes**t" Video

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye at Nas' Listening Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.